CUERO — John Charles Carruthers Hamilton, “John H”, 85, of Cuero passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on July 8, 1935 in Cuero to Carlton Kenneth and Mary Hamilton Carruthers. He married Cynthia Sue Wanjura on April 6, 1985 in Cuero at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. John was a retired Major from the Texas State Guard and founder of The Old Chisholm Trail Drivers, Rawhide Riders Association and Texas Trail Blazers Organization. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cynthia of Cuero; daughter, Alexandra Mary Carruthers Hamilton of Cuero; sister, Mary Ann Ronne-Lotz of Beecave and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Alissa K. Warzecha and brother-in-law, Bo Ronne-Lotz. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November, 19, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 10:30 am followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 am with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are Required. Pallbearers include Robert (Bobby) Nami, William (Billy) Nami, Gerard Gonzales, Monroe Rieger, Kenneth Odom, Jimmy Rabel, Roy Kuester and David Scott. Honorary pallbearers include Hank Williams Jr., Moe Bandy, Beverly Haun Lincke, Robert (Bob) Kleinecke and Dr. Dan Dugi Jr. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael’s Catholic School or Donor’s Choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
