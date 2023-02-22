John Charles McFarlin

John attended college and settled into his career as an ironworker. He enjoyed fishing and racing.
Survivors include: wife, Lucinda McFarlin; mother, Betty McFarlin; daughters, Sabrina Davila and Cassandra Fair; son, Buck McFarlin; 9 grandchildren; sisters, Dianna Gordan, Lenora Young, Vickie Trial, Patricia McFarlin, and Sherie Janssen. .
Preceded in death by: father, George McFarlin.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors.
