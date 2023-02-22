John Charles McFarlin
CUSHING, TX — John Charles McFarlin of Cushing, Texas passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. John was born July 29, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
John attended college and settled into his career as an ironworker. He enjoyed fishing and racing.
Survivors include: wife, Lucinda McFarlin; mother, Betty McFarlin; daughters, Sabrina Davila and Cassandra Fair; son, Buck McFarlin; 9 grandchildren; sisters, Dianna Gordan, Lenora Young, Vickie Trial, Patricia McFarlin, and Sherie Janssen. .
Preceded in death by: father, George McFarlin.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors.

