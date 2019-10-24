JOHN CHRISTOPHER JOHN-JOHN DE LA GARZA VICTORIA - John Christopher "JohnJohn" De La Garza, 40, was taken from us on October 19, 2019. He was born to Candelario Jr and Sue De La Garza on November 13, 1978, in his hometown of Victoria, TX. JohnJohn was a skilled scaffold builder by trade. He was a member of Calaveras MC Chapter 13. His passion was riding his motorcycle with his fellow Calavera brothers. Anyone who met JohnJohn, was in for a good time, many laughs, and great conversation. Ever since he was young, he loved to dance and was very good at it. He loved watching and cheering for his favorite teams, the Houston Texans and Houston Astros. Most of all, he loved a good T-Bone steak, fideo con carne and all of his mommas delicious cooking! He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Bruno and Janie Ortiz, and his beloved sister Teresa Ann De La Garza. Survivors include his parents; sons Renee Olguin and Christopher Lee De La Garza; granddaughter Kinsley; paternal grandparents Candelario Sr and Hermida De La Garza; nieces Kayla Sneed and Lisette Rodriguez (Joey); great niece Torryn; Godparents Raymond and Yolanda Rubio; special family friend Betsy Ann Garcia; aunts Rosemary Ortiz, Sally Garza, Christina Hinojosa, Belinda Santos; uncles Bruno Jr, Robert , Rudy Ortiz, Robert, Victor De La Garza; along with countless cousins, friends and his whole Calavera Brothers. John John also had 8 step children whom he loved and they loved him back and called him DAD, including Brianna, Isis, Smokey, Santiago, Julio and Destiny. Pallbearers include Rocky Vasquez, David Pena, Jose "Chongy" Rangel, Max Garza Jr., Michael De La Garza, Antonio Hinojosa, and Joey Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers include his sons and all the Calavera Brothers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 412 Main, to go toward funeral expenses. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home in Victoria from 3pm to 7pm with Rosary starting at 7pm. Service will be at Our Lady of Sorrows on October 26, 2019 at 9am. Burial following immediately afterward. Under the direction of Heavens Gate Funeral Home.
