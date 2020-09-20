John “David” Anderson
VICTORIA — John “David” Anderson passed away on Tuesday September 15, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1937 to Charles Clarence & Margaret Aletha Anderson (Johnston). He graduated from Patti Welder High School in 1956. And went to work full time in order to support his wife and growing family.
He is survived by wife Betty Foster Albrecht Anderson who he met in the 4th grade while attending Mitchell School, and 1st Baptist Church of Victoria.
He spent his life working in the oil industry initially in the United States. After his promotion to the international division, he lived in the managed areas of Venezuela, Russia, Indonesia, & Singapore. After 20 years of working overseas he retired to Houston and moved back home to Victoria in 2009 to be near his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. During his retirement he remained a passionate golfer, played bridge and dominoes.
He renewed his lifetime friendship with Betty Foster and they were married in November 27, 2016. David and Betty attended Northside Baptist Church in Victoria, TX. In 2018 they visited the Holy Land with church members. An amazing trip of a lifetime.
He is survived by wife, Betty Anderson; daughters Monica Sowell (Dale), Mickie Morton, Melinda Massey (Clay) and Liz King. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, a sister Karen Mattox.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two sons. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandparent who lived life to the fullest giving his family a lifetime of adventure throughout the world.
There will be a private family service on Monday. Guests are invited to attend a graveside service at 3 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery.(Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to be advised of any changes tothe graveside service due to weather conditions.)
Family wishes no flowers, but donations to be made to Northside Baptist Church or charity of their choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
