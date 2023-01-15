John David Martin
INEZ — John David Martin, 74, of Inez, Texas, passed away Saturday, December 24th, 2022 at his home with his wife Mary Alice by his side. John was born January 30, 1948 in Herrin, Illinois to Donald Eugene Martin and Ann Mae Bencie. He married Mary Alice (Freshour) Martin on February 21, 1969. John was an avid golfer and he enjoyed golfing with his buddies at Colony Creek. He also enjoyed golf trips to Scottsdale, Arizona where he and Mary Alice would meet us with his youngest sister Sandy and Deb. He retired from Schlumberger after 42 years of service. He then worked for Don Jones at Pioneer Oil Company in Lawrenceville, Illinois. John and Mary Alice then moved to Victoria, Texas where John accepted a job with Pioneer Natural Resources from which he retired in 2016.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Alice with whom he would have celebrated his 54th wedding anniversary this February, his daughter, Kelly Kovacev, brothers, Steve Martin and Don “Dude” Martin, sisters Cindy Martin and Sandy Martin; Grandchildren, Nate Zaehringer, Jonathan Kovacev, Matthew Kovacev, Benjamin Kovacev, Stone Zaehringer, Mary Elizabeth Zaehringer, Eli Zaehringer, Macaulay Zaehringer, Riley Zaehringer, Delaney Zaehringer and great-grandson Ellis Wyatt, as well as his nephews Tanner and Taylor Martin.
John was preceded in death by his parents Don and Ann Martin, daughter Ashley Zaehringer, and in-laws Bud and Betty Freshour.
A celebration of John’s life will be held February 18, 2023 at 10am at First Christian Church in Victoria, Texas. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church in Victoria, Texas or the American Heart Association.
Thank you to the EMT’s and Victoria County Sheriff’s Department for their quick response, their kindness, compassion, and care.
