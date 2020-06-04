JOHN MICHAEL DELANE VICTORIA - John De Lane, age 100, of Victoria, died at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Lucio, Jr., John, Uncle Sonny, Dad, PawPaw, was born in a farmhouse, in Kemper City, Texas, on October 3, 1919. He was a lifelong resident of Victoria, and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church since childhood. Like many of his generation, John answered his country's call to service in the period leading up to World War II. After joining the Army, John's unit was sent to Wisconsin for cold weather training prior to deployment overseas. While at Camp McCoy he met Katy, the love of his life, at a county fair. They corresponded throughout the war and were married when he returned to the states at its conclusion. In June 1944, John was part of the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. Over the next year, he fought in some of the bloodiest campaigns of World War II, including the Battle of the Bulge. His was one of the stories captured in a book titled 'Victoria Remembers', by Peter Riesz, MD, After the war, John and Katy settled in Victoria and raised a family. Their hobby and passion was dancing, and they did a lot of it, with memberships in two dance clubs. Through the years John was very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4146, at one point holding the position of Senior Vice Commander. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans Post 169 and the Catholic War Veterans St. John's Post 1269. John belonged to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 278, and served for a time as the Assistant Business Agent. One of his first jobs as a young electrician was to wire the farmhouse where he was born, providing it with its first electricity. The house still stands there today. John is preceded in death by his wife, Katy Jaeger De Lane, by his parents Lena Hauboldt Garcia and Lucio Garcia, and by ten siblings. He is survived by his children, Jim De Lane (Sandy), Judi Mozisek, Dan De Lane (Deniece), and Diane Libersat (Mark). Also by seven grandchildren, Jason De Lane (Diana), Tyler De Lane, Tara Mozisek Hughes (Phil), Nicki Mozisek Sulak (Mike), Amanda De Lane Hill (Joe), LeAnn Libersat Bolton (Jason), and Casey Libersat Boone (Zach), and by fourteen great grandchildren, John David and Torie Anna De Lane, James De Lane, Jake, Katie, Gunnar and Rowe Hughes, Karson and Hallie Sulak, Joseph Abel Quinn Hill, Caden and Conner Bolton, and Cameron and Christian Boone. Also two step-great grandchildren, Olivia and Juliana Hill. There will be a private interment, with his children and their families, at Resurrection Cemetery mausoleum. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a yet to be determined future date. His family wishes to thank all of his caregivers, especially Ramona Davis. Also, the employees at New Century Hospice, and Senior Helpers. Their care, understanding, and respect for our dad were greatly appreciated. To honor him, please make donations in his name to VFW Post 4146, DAV Post 169, or Catholic War Veterans St. John's Post 1269. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

