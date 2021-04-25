John Dominguez Jr.
VICTORIA — John Dominguez Jr., 71, passed away April 21, 2021. John was born June 26, 1949 to the late Celia Mendez and John G. Dominguez. John served his country in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. John was a retired electrician and always made sure his family was taken care of. He was very creative and enjoyed drawing and photography. John’s favorite holiday was Halloween and always made sure he had the best homemade decorations displayed. John loved his time with family, especially his grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elaine Dickey Dominguez; son, Joseph J. Dominguez (fiancé, Abbie) of Rockport; daughter, Amanda N. Dominguez (s/o Ryan Guzman) of Victoria and his grandchildren, James R.N. Dunn and Hannah G. Guzman.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
A funeral service will be Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with burial to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
Pallbearers are Joseph Dominguez, Ryan Guzman, James R.N. Dunn, Lucio Hernandez, Jaymes T. Murphy and Joe Torres.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
