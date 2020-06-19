JOHN BEDFORD DUKE GOLIAD - John B. Duke Sr. passed away on June 15th at the age of 82. He was born on April 8, 1938 in Houston Texas to Edwin Fox Duke Sr. and Velma Daisy Goates. John served 2 years in the National Guard and 3 years in the Army. He worked 33 years at Dupont as a mechanic. He also was a Little League coach for his sons' team for numerous years. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joe, Victor and Lowell Duke and his son Bubba Duke. He is survived by his wife Wanda Faye Duke; daughter Dawn Duke Williams; sisters Katy, Cathey (Bobby) and Carol (Elton); brothers Edwin Duke Jr., David L. Duke (Delores), Robert Lee Duke (Shirley), Frankie and Ken Duke; grandchildren Michelle, Gregory, Kim, Candace, Courtney, Hunter and Fisher; 4 great grand daughters along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to LifePoint Church, Schroeder Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) and Hospice of South Texas. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20th at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (412 N. Main St) from 11am to 1pm with a prayer service beginning at 1pm. Interment will directly follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (361) 573-2777.
