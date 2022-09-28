John E. Simpson JR.
YORKTOWN — John Edward Simpson, Jr., 90 of Yorktown, Texas left us to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday evening, September 22, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1931 in Bay City, Texas to his parents the late John Edward Simpson and Wylma Bruner Simpson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Dianne Poetter Simpson, his sister, Mary Ausburn of San Antonio, children Marsha (Steve) White of Katy, TX, Charles (Amelia) Simpson, Brad (Belinda) Simpson, each of Houston, Texas, Virginia (Eric) Spangler, of Seattle, Washington and a full quiver of 13 Grandchildren, 2 Great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his great grandson, Luke Thomas White.
After graduating from Texas A&M class of 1954, he served active duty in the US Army forces in Korea and then for many years in the Army Reserve in Houston, Texas and Los Angeles, California retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He received his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M and Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, California. He was a licensed Professional Engineer in both Texas and California, and he specialized in facilities planning and consulting.
He was a student of the Bible spending many hours plumbing the depths of spiritual truth with his favorite teachers John MacArthur and RC Sproul. He was ordained as an Elder and Bible Teacher with First Presbyterian Church Yorktown Texas.
He served the Lions Club of Texas as District Governor and held many leadership roles within the organization including Chairman of the finance committee, board member of the Lion’s Club eye bank, and was a Trustee of the Lions Gratis Tissue Review Committee. He was recognized by Lions Club International by induction to the Lions International Texas Hall of Fame in 2020.
Pallbearers will be his grandson’s Brian White, John White, Daniel White, Jacob Simpson, Matthew Simpson, Cole Simpson and Michael Simpson.
Visitation will be held 5-7 pm Friday September 30, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas. Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Yorktown, Texas at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 1 with reception following at the Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church or Yorktown Lions Club, Lions Club Eye Bank.
