John Edgar Wilkerson

He is survived by his daughter Stacy (Dr. Gordon) Barth, companion of 10 years Caroline Blain, granddaughter Beth (David) West, grandson Dr. Colin Barth, great grandchildren Stephen, and Lila Shelby Gresham. John is also survived by his sister Marie (Leo) Van Buren, sister-in-law Donna Wilkerson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lila Jean Wilkerson, daughter Lila Susan Kelly, grandson John Alex Barth, brother Grady Wilkerson and niece Dee Van Buren.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 am Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 10 am. Interment will be at a later date in Mississippi.
Memorials may be given to donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
