John Edward Meade
VICTORIA — John Edward Meade, 78, of Victoria went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 31, 2023. He was born October 17, 1944, in Hammond, Indiana to Leslie Edward and Bertha Corinne Meade. John was a retired electrician with Union Carbide and the University of Houston Victoria.
John married the love of his life, Janice, and started a family. They moved to Victoria with their four children. He had a love for Jesus, his family, and helping anyone in need. John was an active member of Northside Baptist Church for over 40 years and was passionate about leading others to Christ. He had a saying, “You got to believe, you just got to!”
He was proud of his four children but what he loved most was being Grandpa to twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, and was excited about getting three more great-grandchildren later this year. He taught them to ride their bikes, play baseball and gave them all a love for ice cream and popcorn, but most importantly, by example, a love for Jesus Christ.
As a handyman who couldn’t sit still, John kept his wife happy by completing her honey-do lists and showing his kids and grandkids how to repair and make things. He built many bunk beds, tables, and anything requested by his family as well as props for Northside’s Christmas Pageants. Many of these items will outlast us all as they were made with the heaviest wood and held enough nails and screws so that they would never fall apart. He never hesitated when his children, grandchildren, or anyone called in need of help whether it be advice or repairing something on their cars or at their homes.
John was passionate about helping others through outreach programs at his church such as The Mighty Men, Celebrate Recovery, numerous mission trips, and coaching and refereeing kids with the Upwards Sports program. He also enjoyed going on long walks and sharing ice cream with his dog Barkley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janice Meade; sons, Dean Meade (Toni), and Tim Meade (Cherie); daughters, Sherri Sedlacek (Scott), and Lee Ann Schiffbauer (Stuart); sister Agnes Hladek; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ella Smith; and brother, France Meade.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Andrew Clemmons and his wonderful team, Denise, Jason, and Lisa; the ICU Nurse Manager, Xiomara and all the Citizens and ICU nurses that took such wonderful care of John.
Services are to be held at Northside Baptist Church, Saturday, August 5, 2023, starting with a visitation at 3 pm followed by services at 4. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Celebrate Recovery of Northside Baptist Church, or Mission Fund of Northside Baptist Church, 4100 N. Laurent, Victoria Tx 77901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.