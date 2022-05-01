John Edward Meitzen
PORT LAVACA — John Edward Meitzen of Port Lavaca, TX, died April 28 of pneumonia with his loving wife Mary Belle Meitzen at his side. John lived a long and remarkable life, full of adventure and accomplishments. He was born in Lake City, Florida. While he was still young, his family returned to Texas, settling in Dickinson. His family was tight-knit and together struggled with the challenges of the Great Depression. He remembered having only one pair of shoes as a child and being sent home from school for being barefoot. Later in life, he would marvel at the number of shoes in his closet and proclaim that he was a rich man.
He graduated from Dickinson High School and was a formidable athlete, including running track and field and competing as a Golden Gloves Boxer. He loved math, science, and music his entire life, and even took extra jobs as a young man to pay for voice lessons. After high school, he worked in print shops, running linotype machines, while taking courses at several different Universities, including the University of Texas, Southwestern, and North Texas. He ran track and field for North Texas at least one season.
During the Korean conflict, he served proudly with the 82nd Airborne in the U.S. Army and earned a Bronze Service Star, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the Parachutists Badge. During his service, his hearing was damaged, and he suffered from tinnitus the rest of his life. Returning home, he used the GI Bill to finish his education, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and a Master’s in Education from North Texas.
His first teaching job was at the high school in Del Rio, Texas. There he enjoyed numerous trips across the border and began to train in Taekwondo, eventually earning a black belt. While living in Del Rio he also cultivated a love for folk dancing, and over the years attended numerous camps to learn different styles of dance. After several years in Del Rio he served in the Peace Corps from 1962-1964. He first studied Sinhalese at the University of Pennsylvania, and then was sent to Ceylon, now named Sri Lanka. There he taught math, English, and science at Tholangamuwa Central College and in his spare time bodysurfed in the Indian Ocean.
After returning to the U.S., he moved to Port Lavaca to be closer to his family. He taught math and science at Crockett Middle school for 28 years, serving several generations of students. He loved to swim and, in the summers, he often taught swimming for the Red Cross of Calhoun County. In the early 1970s he became the first windsurfer in Texas, competing in races across the Gulf Coast. He continued windsurfing until he turned 83. His car, bedecked with boards and filled with gear, was a common sight at Magnolia Beach. He was a member of VFW Post 4403, and served as its Chaplin for years, until the age of 84. At home, he gardened and cultivated grapes, read science fiction books, and loved his family. He was a kind, quiet, and smart man, with a goofy sense of humor. Even long after a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease, he was able to enjoy a game of dominos and sing hymns at the First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca, which he attended faithfully for over 40 years.
John Meitzen was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie Mae Carson Meitzen and Ernest Richard Meitzen Sr., his siblings Ernest Richard Meitzen Jr. and sister-in-law Joyce T. Clark, Lillie Carson Meitzen Flak and brother-in-law Henry Flak, and Arnold William Meitzen. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Belle Melcher Meitzen, his children, Robert Milton Loflin, Margaret Belle Loflin Menn and son-in-law Mark Menn, John Edward Meitzen II and daughter-in-law Rose Good Meitzen, his sister Jo Lou Meitzen Gaupp and brother-in-law Peter Gaupp, sister-in-law Agatha Janis Billups Meitzen, as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family thanks Dr. John Wright and the staff at Bethany Senior Living for their care of John during the past year.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca or VFW Post 4403.
Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, Port Lavaca, Texas. Visitation to begin at 9:00am with Funeral Services following at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Port Lavaca, Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Professors are not stereotypes (22)
- Heads up high Democrats (13)
- Have you decided on the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial primary? (2)
- Letter: Everyone should have the right to vote (2)
- Lodie Runnels, Jr. (2)
- Danielle Williams, Victoria's new economic development director, has plans for downtown (2)
- 2 seriously injured in Victoria intersection crash, driver failed to yield (1)
- Letter: Title 42 needs to remain in place (1)
- Best chicken fried steak: Double J Eatery (1)
- Let voters decide how long council members serve (1)
- Experiencing the outdoors plays an important part of an Episcopal education (1)
- 14 proposed changes to city charter on May ballot (1)
- Letter: Support for Margaret Pruett’s reelection to VISD school board (1)
- Marie Curtis Flowers (1)
- Phillip Arthur "Bubba" Goodwin (1)
- ADA ZIRJACKS SUTHERLAND (1)
- Letter: Property appraisal increasing on unlivable home (1)
- Property tax assessments jump for many homeowners (1)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (1)
- Which would you rather see more of in downtown Victoria? (1)
- CAROL FRITZ (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.