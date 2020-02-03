JOHN ELOY VILLAFRANCA VICTORIA - John Eloy Villafranca, 68, of Victoria and the REAL owner of one of the state's oldest and most famous dance halls, The Club Westerner, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born September 25, 1951 to the late John Manuel Villafranca and Lorenza Vela Villafranca. For over sixty years, this unselfish man wore many titles. From general manager, to chief custodian, to Dad's ranch foreman, and to "whatever Mom needed," Eloy was everything to his family, who will always love him. He was, is, and always will be Number One. Eloy was born a special child of God with special needs, at a time, unlike today, when even the most well-intended families hid children of his class from the world around them. That was never the case with Eloy. Publicly and privately, Eloy was always the main attraction of the Villafranca Family. He seemed to give all of us purpose and appreciation for the many gifts of life that our Lord, Jesus Christ, gives us. Eloy loved to eat, to dance, and to make us laugh. He was just so good, kind, and gentle that he could never have intentionally hurt anyone. More importantly, Eloy never lost that childlike innocence and disarming nature that caused people to love him. With Eloy's passing, our Catholic faith reminds us that there truly is a reason for persons like our brother to be placed on this earth. That reason is to teach us all as human beings that we can be better than we are. That's the legacy Eloy leaves us. Eloy is survived by his sisters, Roseanna Villafranca and Debbie Escalante (Ernest) both of Victoria; brothers, Tali Villafranca (Loretta), Glenn Villafranca (Kathy), and James Villafranca (Denise), all of Victoria. He is preceded in death by his parents and niece, Felicia Renee Villafranca. Visitation will begin Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 P.M. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Visitation will resume Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 8:15 A.M. with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:00 A.M. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, across the street from St. Joseph High School. After services, there will be a meal and celebration of Eloy's life at The Club Westerner. Pallbearers will be John Thomas Villafranca, Luke Neftali Villafranca, Patrick Escalante, Ernest Escalante, Tali Villafranca, Glenn Villafranca, and James Villafranca. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Lee Sustaita, Tommy Ramirez, Mike Galvan, Roland Villafranca, Lorenzo Hinojosa, Mark Uresti, and John A. Villafranca. Memorials: St. Joseph High School, Nazareth Academy, and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- Guest column: Questions remain unanswered about being a Second Amendment Sanctuary County (7)
- Letter: Voter fraud is real concern (6)
- Letter: Reader shares views of presidential candidates (5)
- Fowler leads in overall campaign contributions ahead of primary (5)
- Bloomington school district lacks documentation of Hurricane Harvey spending (3)
- State finds evidence of UCC Seadrift discharging plastics into Victoria Barge Canal (3)
- ‘God-given right’: Victoria County becomes Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation: Promises made, promises kept (2)
- Victoria County may become a Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Free income tax service available with AARP Tax-Aide (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.