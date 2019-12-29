JOHN GUADALUPE ESCALONA VICTORIA - John Guadalupe Escalona went to be with the Lord December 11, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born December 12, 1960 in Victoria, Texas to the late Manuel Escalona Jr. and Maria De Los Santos Escalona. A Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm. Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by his brothers Manuel Escalona III and Guadalupe "Wally" Escalona, Sr.; sister Jesusita Escalona; sister-in-law Ella Tristan Escalona and brothers-in-law Jesus De Luna, Sr. and Juvenal Palacios, Sr. He is survived by his sons Jeramy Escalona and Nathan Gonzales; 2 grandsons; sisters Guadalupe Palacios, Mary De Luna, Trinidad Ramos and husband Abel, Julia Escalona, Blanche Gonzales and husband Jerry; brothers Ernest Escalona Sr., Jesse Escalona, Sr. and wife Sylvia, Pete Escalona, Sr., and Salvador Escalona, Sr. and numerous nieces and nephews. John was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed his work as a carpenter. He loved to read the Bible, play the electric guitar, was a football fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He also enjoyed sweets. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
