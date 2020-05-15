JOHN MICHAEL FINSTER SEADRIFT - John Michael Finster, 65, went to be with the Lord, April 15th, 2020. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, May 16th at 10am at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St in Port Lavaca. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
