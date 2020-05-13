JOHN MICHAEL FINSTER SEADRIFT - John Michael Finster, 65, of Seadrift, went to be with the Lord, April 15th, 2020. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, May 16th at 10:00am at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St in Port Lavaca. John was born August 9, 1954 in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late John Charles and Annie Elizabeth Block Finster. John married his love, Debra Henson, December 19th, 1980. They have been happily married for over 39 years, together they have three children. John worked for over 33 years for King Fisher Marine in pipeline construction, for the past 10 years he has been an independent pipeline inspector. John was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend., he enjoyed spending time with his loving family. John enjoyed a good long motorcycle ride, weekend camping, and feeling a big fish pulling on his line by the water's edge. John will be deeply missed. John is survived by his loving wife, Debra Finster; daughter, Michelle Marie McClane and her husband, Josh of Von Ormy; sons, James Patrick Finster and his wife, Stacey, and John Aaron Finster; brother, Kenneth Walker Finster and his wife, Dwana; grandchildren, Alexandra, Lillianna, Camden, Brennan, and Kadence; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.

