John Frank Kaspar, Jr.
HOUSTON — John Frank Kaspar, Jr., 46, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Houston on Thursday, October 8th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14th from 6:00pm-8:00pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 15th at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:00am with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
John was born March 13th, 1974 in Victoria, Texas to John Kaspar, Sr. and Linda Halk Kaspar. He attended Texas A&M - Corpus Christi and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He was a legal aid and private investigator for law firms in Corpus Christi and Houston. Later in his life, he formed his own private investigator company with offices in Houston and Miami, Florida. He enjoyed hunting, boating and outdoor sports. He was a avid tennis player. He was the most happiest when he was able to come home to Victoria and see his family. He loved playing with his nephews, Seth and Andrew. He treated them like they were his own sons. He was a loving son, brother and uncle who was taken too soon. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his parents, John, Sr. and Linda Kaspar; sister, Shelly Reissig (Danny); nephews, Seth and Andrew Reissig; his best four legged friends, Riley and Cody; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; along with other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ben A. and Matilda Kaspar; and maternal grandparents, Thomas William Halk and Ruth Halk Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial donations be made to Nazareth Academy.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
