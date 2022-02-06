John G. McAlpine
VICTORIA — John G. McAlpine, 84, passed away at his home in Victoria, Texas on Tuesday January 25, 2022. John was born August 1, 1937 in San Antonio to parents Gwyn and Catherine McAlpine. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1955. He attended Texas A&M University in College Station and Texas A&I University in Kingsville where he studied engineering. During that time, he met the love of his life, Anna Teague, and they were married on September 5, 1959 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Victoria. They had three cherished daughters, and after the last girl was born, he wondered how he would ever get a word in edgewise or pay for all those weddings!
John joined the U.S. Army in 1960 where he served 6 months active duty in New Jersey and 6 years in the Army reserves.
John worked at Union Carbide for 40 years, first as an operator and later in shipping and receiving. Always ready to lend a helping hand, he served on his neighborhood pool board, assisted with church festivals, and was a member of Travelers Protective Association in Victoria. After he retired, he volunteered at Victoria Christian Assistance Ministries (VCAM) in various capacities. John was also an avid domino and poker player, and when he knew he was out of plays, he’d exclaim,”Stick a fork in me, I’m done!”
John was a loving and dedicated son, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anna, his three daughters, Debbie (Richard) Kunkel, Michelle (Brad)Bruegging, and Lisa (Randall) Thompson, grandchildren, Zachary (Hannah) and Claire Kunkel, Kyle and Amy Bruegging, Foster and Noah Thompson, his sister, Patricia (Kirke) King, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gwyn and Catherine.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Home, 3304 E. Mockingbird Ln, Victoria. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite Ln, Victoria. There will also be a rosary at 9:30 am prior to the funeral mass. Graveside services with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph High School, Special Olympics Texas, or Victoria Christian Assistance Ministries.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Remember the unborn (7)
- Letter: For stellar county government, vote Ives (4)
- Vote for Democracy (3)
- Commissioners seeking juvenile justice center generator after 5 day outage last winter (2)
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on unlawful carrying of weapon and other charges (2)
- Victoria man charged with setting fire to own home (1)
- Guadalupe "Lupe" Robles (1)
- Letter: Show up and show you care (1)
- Syndicated Column: Beating inflation is laughable (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Yolanda G. Ordonez (1)
- Guest column: Solving disagreements, a brain hack (1)
- Trinidad Serna Jr. (1)
- James N. Smith (1)
- Unemployment rates inch toward pre-pandemic levels (1)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (1)
- Laurie Garretson: Gardening in Colonial times (1)
- Victoria County candidates go head to head in debate (w/ videos) (1)
- Bobby Ray Hopes Sr. (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever attended a real trial?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.