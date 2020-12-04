John George Koop, Jr.
PORT ALTO — John George Koop. Jr., ”Duner”, 78, of Port Alto, Texas, passed away on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020 in Victoria. Duner was born in Victoria to Milvie and John Koop, Sr. on May 27, 1942. He went to school in Vanderbilt, graduated from Industrial High School and attended Sam Houston State College in Huntsville. He retired as manager from Rice Belt Elevator in Edna. He is preceded in death by his parents. Duner is survived by his wife of 41 years Linda Stowe Koop; Children Curt Koop, Doyle Koop (Lori), Lesley Koop, Jinnifer Koger (Phillip), Wiede Cutshall (Jon), Shirley Bononi (Mark), Linda Moyer (Adam) and Jery Edgett (Billie); grandchildren; Jack (Brooke), Jeffrey, Jake, Kathryn, Clayton, Kristin, Caroline, Collette, Kendall, Collin, Joey (Clare), Clarissa, Bailey, Tegan, Carol, and Gail; great-grandchildren, Joe Collins, Kennedy and Miles. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Monday Dec. 7, 2020 at Red Bluff Cemetery outside of Lolita with Pastor Jim Gicklhorn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Slavik Funeral Home of Edna. Visitation with the family, Monday afternoon at the bay in Port Alto. The family suggests memorials contributions be sent for Port Alto/Olivia Community Center to Olivia Community Association, 90 CR 304E, Port Lavaca, TX 77979, President Kevin Hart, 361-571-3006
