JOHN GREG SMITH VICTORIA - Greg Smith of Victoria passed away August 16, 2019, at the age of 60, at home with the love of his loved ones in his heart. Greg is the son of Fred and Frances Smith, and was born November 4, 1958. Greg graduated from St. Joseph HS in 1977 and briefly attended Texas A&M. Though he wasn't there long, he fell in love with everything "Aggie". Greg had one hobby in life, and that was golf. He especially loved playing in (and winning!) local tournaments, with several great partners, but most often Tom Friedel. His favorite golf rounds though, were the late evening rounds played with his dad Fred, often ending about dark thirty. Fred had lights on his golf cart and they were needed many times, when the two of them played! After Fred passed away, golf was never the same for him and Greg gave up the game completely just a couple of years later. Greg worked for DuPont for almost 25 years, then the National Federation of Independent Business, before joining his mom in the family business at Initially Yours Monogram Shoppe. Greg was always proud of the monogramming and "Letterman Patch Empire" his mom built over the years. Greg is survived by his mother Frances, wife Elizabeth, and loving children Shawn Marie (Brian), Katie Bennett and Paul Bennett (Krystyn) and his trusty sidekick, Zoey. Of everything he did in life, Greg is most proud of his kids and the way they turned out! Greg is also survived by his sister Beth Bartush (Paul) of Muenster, Tx, her sons Paul T. (Tiffani), Zach, Chris and Mark Bartush (Madeline) and 2 great nephews, Paul T III and David Jace Bartush. Two of his very best friends, his dad Fred and his beloved pup Jaxson Smiff, preceded Greg in death. Greg and his family would like to personally thank Dr. Neil Campbell of Yoakum and Diane Gonzales RN of Victoria for their medical care, love and friendship over the many years. These two became much more than Doctor and Nurse to Greg, they truly became cherished and beloved friends. In addition, Dr. Gorouhi, and staff and Mary Duncan Joy RN were wonderful to work with throughout this ordeal; our family will be forever indebted to you! Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Knebel, Tom Friedel, Ron Willms, Tom Ritchey, Tim Terry, Ralph Howard and Wrayal Tate and Ronnie Payne. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Memorial Mass will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Shelter Pets of Victoria or Adopt A Pet. Friends planning to attend services are asked to wear Hawaiian, polo or golf type shirts, leave the coats, jackets and ties at home, please. There will not be an open casket, Greg wanted his friends and loved ones to remember the fun and crazy times vs. dwelling on the sad and painful later years. Finally, Greg wanted us to pass along the following message, his exact quote was "Stay frosty my friends, Vaya con Carne......" Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
