JOHN H. BREWER, SR. VICTORIA - John H. Brewer, Sr., 76, most recently of Victoria, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, December 12th, 2019. Family and friends will gather for a service to celebrate John's life and his faith Tuesday, December 17th at 1:00PM at First Baptist Church Palacios, 202 E. Main Street in Palacios with Pastor Darrell Tomasek and Pastor Chris Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, TX. Honoring John serving as pallbearers will be Bill Yeager, Charlie Michalik, Rodney Girndt, Dan Tucker, Bobby Kunefke, and Pat Janecek. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlotte Tucker, James Collins, Kenneth Smith, Don Weaver, Emmett Greene, Rick Calhoun, Newt Newton, and Runnoe Connally. John was born July 19, 1943 in Deeson, Mississippi to the late Grady C. and Kate Marie Bryant Brewer. John served his country honorably in the United States Army. John worked hard all his life to provide for his family. He owned and operated a true service station Brewer's Service Station, in Palacios. John's station served the community with true service of pumping gas, wrecker service, and mechanic service, and helping others, for over 30 years, until his retirement in 2003. John was extremely active in his church and the community. John was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing dominos with his church buddies. John enjoyed spending time reading and studying his bible, and talking to others about the love of Jesus Christ. John was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department in Palacios for 33+ years which he also served as Fire Chief. John was very instrumental in getting retirement in place for the Volunteer Fire Department. John and his family lived in the Palacios area for over 50 years, he moved to the Victoria area about a year ago. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church Palacios and most recently Northside Baptist in Victoria. John was preceded in death by his parents, G. C. and Marie Brewer; five siblings; daughter-in-law, Marty Wootan, and his wife, Dorothy Brewer. John leaves to cherish him and his memory his six children, Leonard Wootan, David Wootan and wife, Elsa, Martha McEntire and husband, Bobby, Jeffrey Wootan and wife, Rebecca, Tina Matura and husband, Brent and John H. Brewer, II. and wife Liza; 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members, friends and golf buddies. Memorial donations in John's memory may be sent to the South Texas Children's Home. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services and arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria veteran runs against incumbent to represent Texas House District 30 (3)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Guest column: One minor judge shouldn’t be able to block Trump’s agenda (2)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Letter: Ben Zeller is a gift to Victoria County (2)
- Families of Pearl Harbor survivors gather to remember (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
- Kolkhorst to seek reelection (1)
- Letter: Customer denied refund for Suddenlink billing error (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.