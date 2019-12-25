JOHN JACK HALLAM VICTORIA - John "Jack" Warren Hallam, 79, passed away December 20, 2019. John was born November 5, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Matilda Lacey and John E. Hallam. Jack is survived by his children, Tracy Marek (Moby), John Hallam (Sabrina), Matthew Hallam; 3 brothers and 8 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Mitchell Hallam, 5 sisters and 1 brother. Military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will be at 5 PM with a visitation to follow until 6 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Words of comfort may be shard at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
