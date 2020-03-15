JOHN J. HERTZ EDNA - John J. Hertz, 84, of Edna, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born January 27, 1936 in Buck Run, Pennsylvania to the late John and Eva Michelcavage Hertz. John proudly served his country and retired after 20 + years in the U.S. Air Force, he then began a career with the U.S. Postal Service. Continuing his love of the military, following his postal service, he became a Veterans Service Officer. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Boogie) Hertz of Inez and Cynthia M. Erdelt of Edna; grandson, Taylor McChesney of Victoria; sisters, Elizabeth Henricks of Colorado and Elaine Hutchison of Pennsylvania; and Michael Hertz of New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Gwosdz Hertz; son, John M. Hertz; sister, Lillian Maahs; and son in law, Chris Erdelt. A Rosary will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, TX, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. John will be buried in a private family service beside his wife and son in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna with military honors under the auspices of the Ganado American Legion Post 346. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of South Texas or M.D. Anderson Research Center. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
