John Howard Turner

Mr. Turner was born March 13, 1937, in Port Lavaca, Texas, to parents Bessie Margaret (Wallace) and John Cox Turner and grew up in the Victoria, Texas, area. He attended Texas A&M University and became a chemical engineer, working several years with Shell and ChemPlex before retirement. Following his career, “Howard” and his family lived in various places in the U.S. and abroad, while primarily making their home in the Clinton, Iowa, and Houston, Texas, areas. He moved to San Augustine County during his retirement years. He had served with the National Guard.
His survivors: wife, Joy Turner of San Augustine, Texas; sons, Malcolm Turner of San Augustine, Texas, Christopher Turner and Amy of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Andrew Turner and Karen of Bay City, Michigan; a grandson, Aiden Turner of the Philippines; his siblings, Carol Carver and husband Norman of Bloomington, Texas, William Turner of Winder, Georgia, Jean Turner and wife Charlotte of Victoria, Texas, Richard Turner and wife Janet of Marysville, Kansas, Sue Flanagan and husband Danny of Garland, Texas, and Marvin Turner of Marysville, Kansas; and brother-in-law, Dale Gilbert of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bessie Turner; a sister, Joyce Gilbert; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Turner.
Private arrangements were conducted by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
www.WymanRobertsFuneralHome.com
