John J. Bustos
VICTORIA — John J. Bustos, beloved brother and uncle, passed into Eternal Life on February 15, 2023 at the age of 67 after a long illness.
John was born on January 25, 1956 in Victoria, and is preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Ceverina Bustos and older brother, Domingo J. Bustos.
He is survived by his brother Albert J. Bustos (Janie) of Victoria, and sister Dora Bustos Lara of San Antonio; eight nieces and nephews: Michelle Bustos of Georgia, Albert Lee, Diana, and David Bustos of Houston; Irene Bustos Cano (Michael) of Victoria; and George Lara Jr (Sabrina), Anthony Lara (Rose), and Elisa Lara Head (Frank) of San Antonio; and twenty five grand nieces and nephews, and four great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on March 17, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Prayer vigil will begin at 12 noon, Holy Mass at 1pm, and burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
