John J. Marek
EDNA — John J. Marek, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the age of 88. He was born October 31, 1932, in Shiner, Texas to John Paul Marek and Rosie Stavinoha Marek.
John retired from TX DOT after 35 years of service. He served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955 and was member of the American Legion Post 0346. John was a member of St. Vincent de Paul, Knights of Columbus and served as extraordinary minister and brought communion to shut-ins for many years. John was a loving father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed.
John is survived by his son, John Kevin Marek and wife Anne of Inez; daughters, Karen Walleck and husband Lynn of Rosenberg and Charlotte Andel and husband Steven of Ganado; brothers, Daniel Marek and wife Martha, Marvin Marek and wife Judy, and Raymond Marek and wife Ethel; grandchildren, Brandon Walleck (Mary Lee), Brooke Vyoral (Cody), Stephanie Grahmann (Bradley), Jonathan Marek, Jared Marek, and Jason Marek; and great-grandchildren, Lane Vyoral, Lana Vyoral, Mason Grahmann, Heidi Grahmann, and Jackson Grahmann.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Lillian Kubecka Marek; his parents, John and Rosie Marek; sister, Marie Luchak; and brother, Robert Marek.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Walleck, Cody Vyoral, Bradley Grahmann, Jonathan Marek, Jared Marek, and Jason Marek.
Oaklawn Funeral Home will be open Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a public viewing.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021 in the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna with funeral mass to begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at 1:00 p.m. in St. John Nepomucene Catholic Cemetery in New Taiton, Texas.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, masks would be greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in John’s name may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Agnes Catholic Church, 506 N. Allen, Edna, Texas 77957.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
