JOHN LUAN JACOBS SEADRIFT - John Michael Jacobs III "Luan", 12, of Seadrift, Texas passed away July 27, 2019. He was born June 27, 2007 in Port Lavaca to Julie Nguyen and John Michael Jacobs II. John was a pirate at Seadrift Middle School. You could find him outdoors, fishing, bird hunting, camping, hanging out with friends and training his dogs Bandito, Bo, and Eros. He loved basketball (especially the Golden State Warriors), playing Fortnite with his friends, and being a boy scout in Troop 106. He is survived by his mother and best friend, Julie Nguyen and her fiance Louis Warren, father John Jacobs Jr., grandmothers Van Nguyen "Ba" and Alvina Sanchez "Momo", grandfather John Jacobs Sr. "Popo", half-sister Caslyn Jacobs, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Canh Nguyen. Family and friends are welcomed to come by Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home from 3-6 p.m. to pay their respects on Friday, August 2, 2019. A visitation celebrating John's life will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6-7 p.m. followed by a rosary service at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church followed by a funeral procession to Seadrift. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- VISD proposes reducing taxes, raising teacher salaries (3)
- Former Calhoun Port board member takes plea deal for felony theft (3)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- Speaker should practice what she preaches (4)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Reader responds to guest column on free speech (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.