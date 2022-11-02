John James Monaghan III

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Mary Helen (Arguellez) Monaghan, son Shawn Patrick Monaghan and his cat Chico. He is also survived by sisters Barbara Monaghan, Mary Louise Nagle and many nieces, nephews and several god children.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation 9-10 am Rosary beginning at 10 am and Funeral Mass to begin at 10:30 am Thurs., Nov. 3, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Luis Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Arguellez, Jesse Arguellez, Eddie Arguellez, Hector Arguellez, Mario Arguellez Jr. and Leoncio De La Garza Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Arguellez and Tristan De La Garza.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion-Inpatient Center or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
