John “Johnny” Johnson

He was born January 9, 1941 in Yoakum to Robert and Annie Mae Doolan Johnson.
He worked in food service and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors: sister, Mildred Cosper; brother, Randy Johnson (Mary Jo); nephew, Tracy Thomas (Edie) and his son, Caleb Thomas; nieces and nephews; special friend, Clara Denise Smith.
Visitation 1:00-2:00 with graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Yoakum with Dr. Ben Sheeran officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to New Century Hospice or Alzheimer’s Research.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.
