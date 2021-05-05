John “Johnny” Legg
VICTORIA — John “Johnny” Legg was taken to his eternal home with Jesus on May 3, 2021 at the age of 74 after a brief battle with Leukemia. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, May 7th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. A service celebrating Johnny’s life will be at 2:30PM, Saturday, May 8th at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Golden Sunset Cemetery.
John was born in Jacksonville, Texas on September 14, 1946. His Daddy worked for Southern Pacific Railroad and moved to Keithville, Louisiana where John grew up.
He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1966-1969 on the USS Constellation during Vietnam. After the Marine Corp. John worked several jobs until he found his passion for Gas Measurement in the oilfield. He worked with Southern Flow until he started his own gas measurement company Ark-La-Tex Measurement in 1987. In 1991 John merged his business with Moore Production in Shreveport, LA. Then they sold Moore Production to JW Operating in 1998.
John and his wife, Dottie moved to Victoria, Texas in 2000 where he retired from JW Measurement in 2012 after 37 years in Gas Measurement. He loved retirement. He pursued his love for wood working, gardening, being outside and resting while watching golf and LSU football.
Over the years John has served as Deacon, Awana Commander, Sunday School Director, Sunday School Teacher, carpenter and many other jobs in his home churches in Shreveport and Victoria. God led John and Dottie a year ago to serve at Western Hills Baptist Church in Victoria where he was anxious to serve our Lord.
John is survived by his wife, Dottie of 31 years; his sister in-law and brother-in-law, Debbie and Dale Melton of Victoria. Plus many nieces and nephews whom he loves so much.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Bertha Legg, In-laws, Bob and Peggy Keoppell; sisters, Wanda Middlebrook, Barbara Hogg and Mary Hawkins; brothers, Norman Legg, Kenneth Legg, Melvin Legg, Walter Legg Jr. and Edward Legg.
John and Dottie would like to thank all our family and friends for your love and support, life would have been difficult without you and your prayers. Also a huge thank you from the family to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion where his last days on earth was treated with dignity and respect.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Western Hills Baptist Church, 1076 Raab Road, Victoria TX. 77904 or Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Drive, Victoria TX. 77904.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
