John Koch
BOERNE - John Frank Koch, 76, of Boerne, TX, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Louisville, KY. He was born in Victoria, TX to Edgar and Frankie Koch on October 25, 1943. He married his high school sweetheart Janelle Loyd Koch on April 30, 1966 in Victoria, TX.
He graduated from Victoria High School in 1961 and went on to attend Victoria Community College before serving in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, being stationed at Soesterberg Air Force Base Netherlands. After his service, John went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree from University of Houston.
John is preceded in death by Edgar Koch (father), Frankie Grimsinger Koch (mother), Norma Jean Hudler (sister) and JoAnn Pickering (sister).
John is survived by his wife Janelle Loyd Koch and his children Jamie Williams of Boerne, TX and Robert Koch (MaryJane) of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by his 5 granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was an avid golfer, fisherman and bird watcher. He loved anything involving family, sports, games, trivia and music. He was also an active member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bandera before moving to Boerne in 2020. John was a friend to everyone he met and was always willing to give a helping hand.
A memorial mass will be held 10:30 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapel (1214 Mulberry St, Bandera, TX 78003) with Rev. Msgr. Frank Kurzaj of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church officiating.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude.org or Angiopathy.org.
