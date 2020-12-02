John L. Beck, Sr.
VICTORIA — John L. Beck, Jr., 74, passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020. John’s wishes were to have no services. Please make tributes to the American Cancer Society. Thoughts and memories may be emailed to beckster@oscenter.com.
He was born on July 1, 1946 in Victoria on the family compound to the late John Sr. and Sophie Beckman Beck. John was a lance corporal in the Marine Corp from 1965 to 1973. He married the love of his life, Mary Montgomery, on September 12, 1968. John worked for Dupont for 34 years and retired in 2001. He spent many happy hours on his tractor cruising the compound, but the pride and joy of his life was his family.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Beck; daughter, Tracy Beck and husband, Bill Priest; son, Bill Beck and wife, Mancie; grandsons, Brodie Beck and Coby Beck.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sisters, Mittie Luhn and Billie Jo Kraweitz.
Arrangements under the care of Grace Funeral Home. www.gracefuneralhome.net
