John L. Couch
VICTORIA — On January 3, 2022, John Lee “Jack” Couch passed away at home in Victoria, Texas at the age of 88. Jack was born on July 7, 1933 in Aruba to Irby O. and Evelyn (Robbins) Couch who precede him in death.
Jack is survived by his wife of 16 years, Daisy M. Couch; children, Lori Homeyer, Dawn Blackmon (Bobby), and Craig Couch (Mac); grandson, Lane Homeyer (Brittany); step-granddaughter, Boogie Barber (John); great-grandchildren, Sadie Homeyer, Hollis Holmes, Brady Holmes, Presleigh Barber, and Thomas Barber; sister, Beverly Hamilton; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:30am-11:00am, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00am, also at Finch Funeral Chapel.
Burial will be at Nixon Cemetery following the services. Pastor Rhonda Troll will officiate. If desired, donations may be made in Jack’s name to Goliad Pet Adoption at http://goliadpetadoption.net/wordpress/donate/ or by mailing a check to PO Box 304, Goliad, Texas 77963. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.

