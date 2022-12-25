John LeMoyne Chambard
RALEIGH, NC — Mr. John LeMoyne Chambard, 92, of Raleigh, NC peacefully passed away on December 12, 2022. He was the son of the late LeMoyne Jacot Chambard and Dorthy Wood. John was born on January 10, 1930 in Los Angeles, CA.
John married his high school sweetheart Esther Felix on August 30, 1952 in Hollywood, CA, and they recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regine.
John is survived by his wife, Esther and their five children, Renee, Lisa, Leslie, Abby and John; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held on December 29, 2022, at 12:45pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Raleigh, NC. The family will received guests 45 min prior.
Graveside services and military honors will take place at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA on January 10, 2022 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Tunnel of Towers t2t.org
See website at rfhr.com for complete obituary.
