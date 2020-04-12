JOHN HARLEY LLOYD JACKSON, MS - John Harley Lloyd, 75, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Jackson, MS. He was born February 3, in Victoria, the son of the late John E. and Cleona Lloyd. He was laid to rest beside his mother, Cleona, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries