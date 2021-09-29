JOHN LOREN VAVRUSA
HALLETTSVILLE — Out of the darkness and into the Light he was called. John Loren Vavrusa, age 58, of Hallettsville, went to his final peaceful rest with his Savior on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born December 10, 1962. He is loved and survived by his mother, Lillian Harned; son, Treyton Vavrusa; brother, James “Bo” (Vilma) Vavrusa; sisters, Elaine (Wesley) DeBord, Annette “Sue” (Marvin) Cinadr, Elizabeth “Betty” (Mark) Broom, and Kathy (Daniel) Doran; stepdaughter, Kaitlyn Adcock and children, Diego, Jonah, and Sofia; stepson, Ryan Tuttle; companion, Jessica Ford; three beloved dogs; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daddy, Anton Vavrusa; his stepfather, Stacey Harned; grandparents, John L. and Mary Mozisek, and Anton and Frances Vavrusa.
Funeral Mass scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville. Private burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery following Mass. A “Celebration of Life” gathering to be held at a later date with family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers: Donnie “Duck” Migl, Darren Sommer, Edward “River Eddy” Rodriguez, Gary Buzek, Drake Stringo, Robbie Haas, Mark “ZZ” Vavrusa, Wayne Jalufka (deceased), and Tim Smith (deceased). May John’s soul and all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace.

