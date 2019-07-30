JOHN STOKEY MATHIS CUERO - John "Stokey" Mathis, 55, of Cuero passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born December 19, 1963 in Houston to the late Robert and Mary Louise Dailey Mathis. Stokey married Sandra Marie Sanchez in Cuero on March 29, 2003. He loved spending time with his family and friends and cooking barbecue for all to enjoy. Stokey had a huge heart and loved to donate his time to numerous charitable causes. He was an avid football fan and could always be found under the Friday Night Lights supporting the Cuero Gobblers. Stokey is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Sandra Marie Mathis; children, Darius Fitzgerald Mathis of Cuero, Desiree Fitzsha Sanchez of Cuero, Kristie C. Mathis of Victoria, Shayna R. Mathis of Victoria, Brittney N. Mathis of George West, Dayton Fitzgerald Mathis of Yoakum, Deslynn Fitzcheryl Mathis of Cuero, and Draycen Carter Fitzgerald Mathis of Cuero; and siblings, Bobby Charles Mathis of Edna, Marilyn L. Hopes of Cuero, Dwayne Anthony Mathis of Mico, Katherine Newman of Cuero, Kathleen Mathis of Cuero, Sandra Kay Mathis of Cuero, and Rodney O'neil Mathis of Cuero. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Angeline Mathis; maternal grandparents, Otho and Mary Pearl Dailey; parents, Robert and Mary Louise Mathis; and half sister, Eunice Marie Cartwright. Stokey will be lying in state on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 12 to 5 p.m. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Freund Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with Ray Parr officiating. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers include Anthony Mathis, Brian Boone, Devin Mathis, Jeremy West, Wayne Mathis, Andrew Mathis, and Garland Littles. Honorary pallbearers include his brothers, sisters, and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freund Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
