JOHN MCCOWN VICTORIA - John McCown passed into rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born April 7, 1936 in Itasca, TX to the late Paul and Rae Pruitt McCown. He retired after serving for 40 years as a professional psychotherapist. He is survived by his wife Audrey McCown, his sons Cary McCown, Michael McCown, and Jeff Warner; his daughters Kim Cook and Teri Clement; his sister Eula McCown; and 10 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents A memorial service will be held for family and friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Rd, Victoria, TX from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.