JOHN MICHAEL HAMMACK INEZ - John Michael Hammack went to be with the Lord November 15, 2019 at the age of 23. He was born February 9, 1996 in Victoria to Michael and Renee Heibel Hammack. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Those honoring John as pallbearers will be Randy Heibel, Jr., Randy Bitterly, Jacob Hammack, AJ Rosas, Clayton Studer, Jesse Chavarrie, Colton Nagel and Will Maraggia. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his many, many friends. John was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Stella Helweg Ressman. He is survived by his parents Michael and Renee Hammack; brother Jacob Hammack; paternal grandparents John and Cathy Hammack; maternal grandparents Charles and Sadie Heibel; aunts Laurie Grayson and husband Chris, Sarah Smith and husband Lee, Sandra Tompkins and husband Frank; uncles Johnnie Heibel and wife Janice, Randy Heibel and wife Cindy and Dean Heibel and numerous cousins. John was a loving son, brother, grandson and nephew. He worked as the co-manager at High Pressure Cleaning Solutions LLC. He enjoyed gaming and spending time with his friends. He loved helping his brother even when not asked. He was a perfectionist and could fix almost anything. He was extremely smart and was proud to be a McCombs School of Business UT graduate, where he paid his own way. Most of all he loved and insisted on a sit down meal with his family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Building Fund at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or Charity of the Donor's Choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
