Adolfo Chavana, Jr.
John Michael Rohrbacher
VICTORIA — John Michael Rohrbacher, 71, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Victoria, Texas. He was born July 22, 1950 in Houston, Texas to John Vernon Rohrbacher and Lena Margaret Marthiljohni Rohrbacher. He is survived by his aunt, Ruby Marthiljohni Durrant and cousins Russell Durrant, Lana Durrant, and Katherine Winter (Eric).
He is preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents Michael H. Marthiljohni and Louise M. Gutmann Marthiljohni, paternal grandparents George J. Rohrbacher and Viola Rocco Rohrbacher, uncle Gene R. Durrant, and cousin Robert S. Durrant.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas 77901. Burial will be immediately following at Memory Gardens, 8819 US-87, Victoria, Texas 77904.
John Michael was a kind and gentle soul. May he rest in peace.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.