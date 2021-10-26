John Michael Rohrbacher
VICTORIA — John Michael Rohrbacher, 71, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Victoria, Texas. He was born July 22, 1950 in Houston, Texas to John Vernon Rohrbacher and Lena Margaret Marthiljohni Rohrbacher. He is survived by his aunt, Ruby Marthiljohni Durrant and cousins Russell Durrant, Lana Durrant, and Katherine Winter (Eric).
He is preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents Michael H. Marthiljohni and Louise M. Gutmann Marthiljohni, paternal grandparents George J. Rohrbacher and Viola Rocco Rohrbacher, uncle Gene R. Durrant, and cousin Robert S. Durrant.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas 77901. Burial will be immediately following at Memory Gardens, 8819 US-87, Victoria, Texas 77904.
John Michael was a kind and gentle soul. May he rest in peace.
