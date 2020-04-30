JOHN OCANAS, JR. VICTORIA - John Ocanas, Jr. age 51 of Victoria passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born March 29, 1969 in El Campo to John Ocanas Sr. and Clementina Perez Ocanas both of Victoria. He worked in truck parts sales for over 30 years and was a well known DJ known as Flashback. He is survived by his sisters, Betty Trevino and Ruby Fowler both of Victoria and brother, Manuel Ocanas of Victoria. He is also survived by many Nephews and Nieces. Pallbearers will be Frank Gutierrez, Jimmy Perez, Joe Friar, Rosendo O'Canas, Homer Escalante and Chris Escalante. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19 Restrictions. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries