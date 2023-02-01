John Oglesby
CUERO — John Oglesby, 61, of Cuero passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 2, 1961 in Victoria and was raised by his grandparents, John and Winnie Heuvel. John proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Army, Berlin Brigade. He joined the Houston Police Department on January 9, 1984, Academy Class #118. During his tenure with the department, he was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division, Jail Division, Central Patrol Division, Vice Division, Southwest Division Warrant Squad, Traffic and Accident Enforcement Division and Vehicular Crimes Division. Senior Police Officer Oglesby retired from the Houston Police Department on June 17, 2006. He married Kristine Gawlik on October 29, 2011 in Cuero. He was the Chief Deputy of the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office and later joined the DeWitt County Sheriff’s office as Chief Deputy where he served until retirement. John was the past National President of the Los Carnales Motorcycle Club. He is survived by his loving wife of eleven years, Kristine; son, Colton (Allison) Oglesby of Rowlett and sister, Robin (Paul) Winkler of Riesel and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, 10:00 AM at Lifeway Baptist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kyle Clinton officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
