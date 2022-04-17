John P. Schoenherr
VICTORIA — John P. Schoenherr, 84 of Victoria passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born in Yorktown, TX on February 19, 1938 to Henry P. and Vera Kozielski Schoenherr.
John served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-58. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Knights of Columbus and Fourth Degree Knights. In 1974, he received the Archbishop J. Furey Award.
John retired after 33 years as a maintenance supervisor at Alcoa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Josephine Roach Schoenherr; daughters Joni Harrison (John), Jackie Porter (Marty), Julie Williams (Rob) all of Victoria, Johnna Grinstead (Rick) of The Woodlands; ten grandchildren John Harrison (Jordan), Jordan Harrison (Heather), Trey Porter (Shanna) Tyler Porter (Mary), Kelsey Jan (Newt), Drs. Ryan Williams (Paige), Denny Williams, Ricky Grinstead, Adam Grinstead (Nancy), and Morgan Grinstead; and eleven great grandchildren.
Papa loved spending time at his farm in Westhoff with his family.
A rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 2 pm. John will be laid to rest in Resurrection Mausoleum with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Contributions in John’s memory may be made to Our Lady of Victory School, 1311 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, TX 77901.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
