JOHN PAUL DAVIS VICTORIA - John Paul Davis went to be with the Lord August 3, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born July 27, 1941 in Houston, Texas to the late Gesna Davis and Hazel Burnaman Davis. He is survived by his wife Sandra, sons Glen (Sherri) of Victoria, David (James Skinner) of Cypress, grandchildren Ashley, Megan, Paul, and Savannah, 4 great grandchildren and brother Jim Davis (Reggie) of Anahuac, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Paul Davis Jr., sister Elsie Davis, and brothers Bailey (Jr), George, and Philip Davis. John was the Owner of S&J Burgers and BBQ as well as Paul's Seafood Restaurant. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11am at Faith Family Church.
