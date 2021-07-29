JOHN PETER “BIGFOOT” HERNANDEZ
VICTORIA — As a continuation of the services for Bartolo Hernandez Sr. from his passing on Friday, July 16, 2021, we will now hold a dual-service due to the sudden loss of our brother, John Peter “Bigfoot” Hernandez, 63, of Victoria.
The family is saddened to announce John’s passing on Friday, July 23, 2021 after years of battling with a congestive heart condition.
He is reunited with his parents, Bartolo Hernandez Sr and Refugia “Cuca” Hernandez, his brother Rudy Hernandez and his brother-in-law Joe A. Chapa.
He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Aguillon (Ceferino Jr.), Bart Hernandez Jr. (Mary Alice), Rick Hernandez (Kitty), Liz Hernandez Chapa (the late Joe A. Chapa) and sister-in-law Betty Hernandez (the late Rudy Hernandez.) He has left behind numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, (especially was very close to Sean, Kelsie and Jordan Chapa), cousins, good friends, his faithful dog, Cisco, and many others will deeply miss his kind and generous heart.
He spent 20 years in the oilfields, his last years caring for his father, helping friends in need whenever he could and was an avid walker.
Services for John Peter and his recently deceased father, Bartolo Hernandez Sr. will be held together on Friday, July 30th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (208 W. River St.) beginning with the Holy Rosary at 8:15am and a funeral mass at 9am with burial services to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Services under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. 361-575-3212.

