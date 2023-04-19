John R. Garcia
VICTORIA — John R. Garcia went to be with the Lord April 16, 2023 at the age of 84. He was born March 3, 1939 in Victoria, Texas to the late Patricio and Adela Rendon Garcia.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Anthony Garcia, Draven Grey Garcia, Joshua Allen Garcia, Jacob Padilla, Zachary Padilla and Billy Valdez. Honorary pallbearers are Mako Andrew Garcia, Christopher John Gomez, III, Jason Gomez, Luke Aaron Padilla, Jordan Lee Padilla, David Lee Hornsby, III and Devon John Michael Garcia.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, whom he dearly missed, Emilia Garcia; brother Patricio Garcia; brother-in-law Pedro Perez; 2 grandsons Noah and Jason Garcia and granddaughter Lori Garcia.
He is survived by his daughters Adela Garcia, Mary (Chris) Gomez, Norma (Rene) Sanchez, Blanche (Larry) Lacy and Martha Padilla; sisters Carrie Trevino and Adela Steinbeck; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He gave unconditional love to his daughters and grandchildren and always provided for his family. He loved playing Bingo and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He volunteered at OLS helping with funeral meals as well as volunteered at the Salvation Army. John was a self-employed welder for many years.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.