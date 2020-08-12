John R. Robles, 75, passed away on Sunday, August 9th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12th from 5pm-8pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 13th at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River St. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
John was born January 19th, 1945 in Victoria, Texas to the late Juan and Eusebia Ramirez Robles. He met the love of his life, Rose Irma Cruz, on February 14, 1980 and were married February 20, 1982. He worked at Brown & Root for many years. He was a well kept man who loved crossword puzzles and watching the game show network. He liked tending to his chickens, roosters and pigeons. He loved listening to Tejano music and all oldies. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Robles; mother, Eusebia R. Sartuche; step-father, Jacinto Sartuche and sister, Rosa R. Bernal.
John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rose Irma Robles; daughter, Melinda Robles Pena (Roland) of Bloomington; sons, John C. Robles and Emilio C. Robles; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ernest R. Robles, Joe Sartuche and Victor Sartuche; sisters, Dora Davila (Aurelio) of Pasadena ,Delia Guerra (Sammy), Diana Reyna, Margaret Aranda, Hortencia Alamillo, Tina Sartuche and Eva Sartuche; along with many loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.