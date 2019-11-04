JOHN JOHNNY S. CANTU BLOOMINGTON - John "Johnny" S. Cantu, age 90, of Bloomington, Tx., passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1929 in San Juan, Tx., to the late Justo Cantu and Aurelia Salinas. Cantu. He is survived by his wife; Mary S. Cantu of Bloomington, daughter; Christina Ann Pinon (Salvador) of Bloomington, sons; Daniel Eutimio Cantu (Sally) of Bloomington, Lee Andrew Cantu (Amy) of Victoria, sister; Manuela "Mamie" Gonzales (Americo) of San Antonio, 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Cinthia Luana Cantu, sister; Guadalupe "Lupe" Chapa, Emma Pena brothers; Silvestre Cantu and Raymundo Cantu. John attended school in Pharr, Texas and graduated in 1949 and earned his Associates of Applied Science shortly thereafter. In 1951, he was drafted by the US Army during the Korean War and attended basic training in Camp Polk, Louisiana. He was a Private First Class when the war ended in 1953. He then traveled back to Placedo, Texas and began working for Union Carbide in Seadrift, Texas in 1954. He married the love of his life, Mary S. Cantu, on July 23, 1957. They had four children. While John worked at Union Carbide, Mary ran Cantu's Cafe for 17 years. John retired in 1988. He was very active in the Bloomington Community. He taught GED classes, taught many Spanish speaking citizens English, and 4H/FFA ceramic classes as well. He served as a Carcass Beef Superintendent for 30 years. He was a photographer for the Bloomington Newsletter. He enjoyed raising animals and working in his garden with his wife and children. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9am with Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington. Pallbearers will be Daniel Cantu, Chuck DeLeon, Andrew Cantu, Gabriel Cantu, Jonathan Cantu and Devin Pinon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Cantu, John Cantu and Ethan Smith. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Tx., 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: When you vote, send the message that we are a nation that values life (8)
- After Harvey, hundreds of thousands of dollars in county work done without bids (7)
- Letter: Reader feels everyone should determine what is true based on facts (7)
- Letter: Democratic coup began before 2016 election (4)
- Represenative Cloud was wrong (3)
- Lyceum lecture speaker talks space, complacency (8)
- Cloud joins GOP colleagues to disrupt impeachment hearing, calls process too secretive (5)
- In Victoria, ghosts linger long past their day in court (3)
- Letter: Reader offers correction to a letter to the editor (2)
- Syndicated column: US is in moral decline (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
Online Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to a scam?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.