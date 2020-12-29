John S. Sample

John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Maureen Davis Sample; children, Doug Sample and wife Karri, David Sample and wife Marla, and daughter, Michelle Sample. Grandchildren, Tyler Sample, Zachary Sample, Landry Sample, Addie Sample, John Sample and Jackson Sample. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Hurst Sample, Sr. and Frances Billups Sample, his sister, Edna Frances Sample and brother, Charles Hurst Sample, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, funeral service to begin at 3:00 pm. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens of Edna Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his Grandsons, Nephews Steve Sample, Kent Wade, Nathan Edwards and Cousin Desmond Powell. Honorary Pallbearers will be His Granddaughter, Addie Sample, Zachary’s Girlfriend Samantha Reyes, Nephew Jon Charles Sample, numerous cousins and dear friends, Ron Taylor, David Rose and Charles Placker.
We would like to thank all of those who saw to John’s care over the years, Dr. Gulshan Minocha and Nurse, Denise Fielder, Dr. Dakshesh-Kumar Parikh, Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, the Nurses from Jackson County Home Health, Hospice of South Texas, Delores Tristan and many caretakers.
A special “Thank You” to Mary Andres and Jessie Ramirez.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
