JOHN SCHULTE VICTORIA - On Thursday, April 2nd 2020, John W Schulte, son of the late Art and Nina Schulte, passed away at the age of 56. He is survived by his brother Charles, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of loving friends. John was Co-Owner and operator of Victoria Automotive, working and servicing the Victoria community for 38 years. He enjoyed spending his free time hunting, fishing and ranching. Private Services will be held at a later date.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.