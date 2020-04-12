,
JOHN SCHULTE VICTORIA - On Thursday, April 2nd 2020, John W Schulte, son of the late Art and Nina Schulte, passed away at the age of 56. He is survived by his brother Charles, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of loving friends. John was Co-Owner and operator of Victoria Automotive, working and servicing the Victoria community for 38 years. He enjoyed spending his free time hunting, fishing and ranching. Private Services will be held at a later date.

